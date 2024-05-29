Games on YouTube will be available to all users. The company has announced that the collection of Playables will soon start appearing on the YouTube homepage. TechCrunch reports that the company will soon be adding Playables to its home page.

Previously, the games were available for testing to individual users, and last November, they became available to YouTube Premium subscribers.

The Playables catalog includes more than 75 games, according to Google. Players will be able to save game progress and track their best results. Users can choose from classic chess or crossword puzzles, as well as Angry Birds or Cut The Rope.

Casual games have become one of the most popular ways for companies to attract or retain subscribers. LinkedIn has its own games. The New York Times and even Netflix have added games to their regular services. Google has already tried to create its own gaming platform in 2019 – Stadia. However, this project was closed in 2023.

YouTube is rolling out Playables gradually, and the option will be available to users over the next few months.