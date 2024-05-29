It was reported back in February that Sony was considering connecting its PS VR2 virtual reality headset to a PC. And now, the site of the South Korean national radio research agency (RRA) has posted a certificate page that was issued in late March. This was reported by X Brad Lynch.

Sony is certifying an adapter to allow PSVR2 hardware to work on PCs pic.twitter.com/JFQDJVW7NP — Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) May 29, 2024

The device is simply called the PlayStation VR2 PC adapter, and it’s not yet known when it might go on sale.

Back in March, by the way, the PlayStation VR2 firmware update added “PC access” – but it’s still impossible to connect the headset without an additional adapter, as it uses its own connector.

Sony's latest firmware update enables PC access! This means it's no longer necessary to use driver/hardware workarounds to make it work on Windows. Still TBC whether this update enables nVidia use, but all indications are that Sony's "PC games" plans involve direct connection. pic.twitter.com/dvEH4pvDhF — iVRy (@iVRy_VR) March 21, 2024

To put it mildly, sales of the PS VR2 are disappointing for Sony, which seems to be a way for the company to increase the headset’s appeal to potential buyers.