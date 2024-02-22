In a new blog post, Sony says that the company is testing the possibility of using the PlayStation VR2 headset on PCs.

The company wants to make the headset support on PCs generally available in 2024. So far, there are no other details.

“Also, we’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5. We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates.”

Sony does not specify what exactly is meant by the phrase “additional PC games,” so it is not yet known whether the PlayStation VR2 headset will work with all VR games on PCs or only those released by Sony.