XDefiant, a new free-to-play shooter from Ubisoft that combines characters and locations from many of the company’s franchises, reached 7.6 million unique players in the first week after its release. This was reported by Insider Gaming.

Sources who spoke to Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson also told him that the game was likely to pass the 8 million mark by the end of Tuesday, May 28.

The original goal for Ubisoft was to reach 5 million players within a month, but the result was better than expected. In the first 2.5 hours after the release, XDefiant already had 1 million players, and 48 hours after the release – 3 million.

It is worth noting that the number of unique players is not yet a guarantee of success, as these are the people who have downloaded and played the game at least once. At the same time, the number of simultaneous players, which is more important, reached 700 thousand people on Monday, May 27.

We would like to remind you that XDefiant was released on May 21 with Ukrainian text localization. Currently, the game is in preseason, where players can enjoy 14 maps, 24 weapons, five factions, and much more.