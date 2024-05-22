The long-awaited XDefiant game, a free-to-play dynamic arcade shooter from Ubisoft San Francisco that includes factions inspired by Ubisoft’s favorite franchises, has been released.

Players can download XDefiant on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S or PC via Ubisoft Connect and play for free. In addition, XDefiant has Ukrainian text localization.

Now you can try out all the pre-season content that XDefiant has to offer, including:

14 maps based on other Ubisoft franchises;

Five factions inspired by Ubisoft franchises (one faction must be unlocked in the game or purchased separately);

24 types of weapons;

44 modules for weapons;

Five gadgets.

There will be five factions to choose from, inspired by Ubisoft franchises: The Cleaners from The Division, Libertad from Far Cry 6, Echelon from Splinter Cell, DedSec from Watch Dogs 2, and Phantoms from Ghost Recon Phantoms.

Each faction consists of three characters, but only one character from each faction will be unlocked at the beginning. The rest can be unlocked by completing challenges in the game.

Players can compete in Arena and Line modes. There are three types of Arena matches available in the game:

in Dominance mode, teams fight for control of three fixed zones;

in Capture mode, teams fight for control of one zone that periodically moves across the map;

in the Masters mode, players compete to get the most neutralizations.

The game also features two line modes in which players are assigned the roles of attackers or defenders. In Zone Control mode, for example, there is an attacking team that works to capture five zones on the map, while the defenders must stop them.

In Escort mode, the attacking team must escort a package to its final destination across the map, while the defenders try to stop this advancement and even push the package back.

After the pre-season, XDefiant will receive seasonal content, which will include one new faction, three new maps, three new weapons, and much more each season.