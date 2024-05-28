This month, the announcement of the PS Plus game giveaway was a bit unusual: Sony combined it with the announcement of the traditional Days of Play event, which will start on May 29 and last until June 12. As for the giveaway, in June, all subscribers of all plans, including the basic PS Plus Essential, will be able to add the following titles to their library:



SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake (PS4, PS5) – 3D platformer based on the American comedy animated series SpongeBob SquarePants. The player controls SpongeBob, who travels through alternate realities called Wish Worlds to save his friends.



AEW Fight Forever (PS4, PS5) — wrestling simulator, the first video game based on the American professional wrestling company All Elite Wrestling (AEW). AEW Fight Forever was released a year ago and received mixed reviews from critics.

(PS4) — fighting game in the Beat ’em up subgenre. Streets of Rage 4 was released in 2020 and continues the classic fighting game series of the 90s by SEGA. The game received generally positive reviews and sold 2.5 million copies in the first year.



The giveaway starts on June 4, but for now, the previous offer is still in effect: everyone still has time to pick up the May games on PS Plus . As a reminder, these are EA Sports FC 24, Ghostrunner 2, Tunic, and Destiny 2: Lightfall.



But in addition to the traditional giveaway, in honor of Days of Play, Sony has also announced additional promotions for subscribers of older tariffs.

Thus, starting June 6, the PS Plus Premium catalog will be replenished with a number of PS2 VR games:

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

Walkabout Mini Golf

Synth Riders

Before Your Eyes

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapters 1 & 2



In addition, on June 11, the catalog of classics will receive the following PS2 games:

Tomb Raider Legend

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus



In addition, the following PS4 and PS5 games will be added to the PS Plus Extra and Premium game catalogs in the coming weeks: