This month, Sony was a little late with the traditional announcement of the PS Plus game giveaway and released it not in late April, but only now. So, in May, all subscribers of all plans, including the basic PS Plus Essential, will be able to add the following titles to their library:



EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition (PS4, PS5)

A football simulator from Electronic Arts, the first game in the EA Sports series after the end of the partnership with FIFA.



Ghostrunner 2 (PS5)

A first-person cyberpunk platformer with very fast gameplay, a sequel to Ghostrunner (2020), released in 2023.



Tunic (PS4, PS5)

A fantasy adventure game with an isometric perspective in which the player controls an anthropomorphic fox.



Destiny 2: Lightfall (PS4, PS5)

The latest addition to the popular multiplayer shooter. The game requires the base version of Destiny 2, which is available for free on the PlayStation Store.



Additionally, in May, Sony will be giving away The EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team Starter Pack to PS Plus subscribers, a starter pack that includes 11 players.

The giveaway starts on May 7, but for now, the previous offer is still valid: everyone still has time to pick up the April games on PS Plus. We would like to remind you that these are Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends, and Skul: The Hero Slayer.