YouTube Music for Android has a Shazam-like feature that allows users to search for songs by humming or whistling them to their smartphones. This was reported by The Verge.

This feature is marked with a wave symbol and appears next to the microphone symbol when you click on the search button in the upper right corner of the app.

According to the publication, the function works surprisingly fast and quite accurately. It recognizes most of the songs being played, although, of course, there are some misses.

In the past months, some users of YouTube Music for iOS have also noticed the new option. It hasn’t become widespread yet, but it has the potential to be a great replacement for Shazam.