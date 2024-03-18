Some users of YouTube Music on iOS have begun to use the Shazam-like song search function. This information was shared by Izmir_Stinger on Reddit.

The button to call the new feature appears next to the voice search option.

Users will be able to find a song if it is already playing somewhere or by singing it. The system will then identify the song and show it in the YouTube Music library.

Similar functionality is already available in many other Google services, including Pixel smartphones. And a few months ago, a similar option started appearing on YouTube.

At the moment, a very limited number of users have this button, and Google has not commented on the new functionality.