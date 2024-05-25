Google has recently launched AI Overview, a new search system based on artificial intelligence in the US, but like any chatbot and other AI-based tools, it also has problems and sometimes gives very wrong answers.

According to The Verge, one user tried to find a recipe for a pizza on Google that would not easily slide off the cheese, but AI Overview answered that to keep the cheese from sliding off, you need to add glue. The AI took this answer from a humorous comment by Reddit user fucksmith that was posted 11 years ago.

Google AI overview suggests adding glue to get cheese to stick to pizza, and it turns out the source is an 11 year old Reddit comment from user F*cksmith 😂 pic.twitter.com/uDPAbsAKeO — Peter Yang (@petergyang) May 23, 2024

This is the biggest problem with AI models that learn from answers and content from the Internet. OpenAI, for example, has also signed an agreement with Reddit to use content on the platform to train its artificial intelligence.

Google spokesperson Megan Farnsworth commented on the situation. She said that this error occurred because it was a very unusual query that not many people talk about, so the only option for artificial intelligence was to take the answer from the same user on Reddit.

She also said that Google has already taken action and uses such examples to improve its product. The company also warns that the new feature is experimental, which means that search results cannot always be trusted.

Artificial intelligence in particular is known for giving wrong answers at times, as it learns from almost all content that exists on the Internet, but Google has decided to use the new technology in such a large area as the search engine.