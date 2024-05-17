OpenAI announced its partnership with Reddit in a blog post. As part of the agreement, the company will get access to the platform’s data API, which will allow ChatGPT to use information and content of its users.

Reddit will also benefit from the platform’s integration of new AI capabilities for users and moderators. In addition, OpenAI will become an advertising partner of Reddit.

In its announcement, OpenAI did not disclose any financial terms, but emphasized that the company’s CEO Sam Altman owns Reddit shares and was not involved in the deal. The partnership was approved by OpenAI’s independent board of directors.

It is worth reminding that Reddit has already signed a similar agreement with Google earlier this year for Gemini training. It became known then that such cooperation would cost the Alphabet-owned company $60 million a year.

By the way, Reddit has recently held an IPO, which it had been preparing for a long time. It placed 22 million shares and raised $748 million.