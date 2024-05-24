The Fallout series has gained considerable popularity and has already been extended for a second season. Not only Amazon, the creator of the series, but also Bethesda, the owner of the game franchise, will benefit from its success – the series has contributed to the rapid sales growth of all the latest Fallout games.

VG Insights tried to determine how much Bethesda was able to earn thanks to the release of the series from Amazon.

Thus, according to their estimates, Fallout 4 sold 2 million copies, which brought the publisher approximately $22 million. Fallout 76, despite being a much newer game, sold fewer copies, from 1 to 1.5 million copies, which is another $16 million. In addition, the resource suggests that Bethesda earned an additional $12 million from in-game purchases in Fallout 76.

In addition to game sales, the publisher also received about $30 million from Amazon for a license to create a series based on its own IP, so in total, Bethesda was supposed to earn about $80 million from the series.

It is worth noting that this amount does not include the revenue from Fallout Shelter, which can be from $5 to $10 million, and VG Insights did not count the sales of Fallout 3 and New Vegas (despite the fact that the latter game managed to get into the monthly UK Top 10 chart and was on the Steam bestseller list for some time).

Therefore, we can assume that the overall success of the series brought Bethesda up to $100 million, which is very good considering that it is essentially a “free bonus” for which the company did absolutely nothing.