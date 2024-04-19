Amazon’s Fallout series, which premiered only recently, has been officially renewed for a second season. Other details are still unknown. This was reported by The Verge.

Amazon also reports that in the first four days, the series entered the top 3 Prime Video shows of all time and is the most popular globally since Rings of Power, which was released in 2022.

The series has gained not only great popularity but also a lot of good reviews. Film critics and ordinary viewers were satisfied. On Rotten Tomatoes, the show received 94% from critics and 89% from viewers.

In addition to excellent viewing figures, the series also provided a significant increase for games. On Steam, Fallout 76 has set a new record for the number of simultaneous players.

At the same time, according to Forbes, according to GSD statistics, Fallout 4 became the best-selling game in Europe with a 7500% increase in sales.