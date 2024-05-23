Netflix has released a video with Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia, whom he will play in the fourth season of The Witcher.

The Australian actor will replace British movie star Henry Cavill, who portrayed Geralt during the first three seasons of the popular series.

The cast change provoked a lot of discussion among fans. Some of them were quite critical of the replacement, while others, on the contrary, called for giving the Australian a chance to prove himself in a new role.

In a short video titled “First Look,” we can finally see Liam Hemsworth in the character of Geralt. However, it is, of course, too early to draw any conclusions.

Recently, it became known that Netflix has started working on the fourth season of The Witcher series and is already planning the fifth season, after which the project will be closed. The final two seasons will cover the events of the last three books of the series: “Baptism of Fire, Tower of Swallows, and Lady of the Lake.