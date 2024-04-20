Netflix has started working on the fourth season of the popular series The Witcher and is already planning a fifth season, after which the project will be closed. This is stated in a message on the social media X.

“It’s official, The Witcher season 4 is in production. But that’s not all, we’re already planning season 5, which will be the final season and bring this epic show to a fitting conclusion. See you on The Continent,” the project said in a statement.

They also posted a video showing the work on the fourth season of the Netflix series.

The final two seasons will cover the events of the last three books in the series: Baptism of Fire, Tower of Swallows, and The Lady of the Lake.

In 2023, the third season of the famous Netflix series was released. Then it became known about the fourth season, in which Henry Cavill will no longer play the role of Geralt of Rivia – he will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth.