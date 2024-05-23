The family of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher has received €200,000 in compensation from the German tabloid Die Aktuelle for an “interview” with the racer that was actually generated by artificial intelligence. This was reported by Reuters.

A spokeswoman for the family confirmed the decision of the Munich Labor Court and the settlement agreement of the Funke Media Group, which publishes Die Aktuelle, but did not provide any further comment.

Last year, the magazine’s editor was also fired, and the media group apologized to the family.

In April last year, the German tabloid Die Aktuelle published the allegedly first interview with Michael Schumacher in a long time, but only at the end of the article added that it was generated by artificial intelligence Character.ai.

The text was advertised as the first appearance of the driver after he suffered a brain injury during a ski trip in the Alps in 2013.

It is now known that Schumacher continues to undergo therapy, but his family keeps all details secret, saying that “private is private.”