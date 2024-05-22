The SAG-AFTRA actors’ guild has backed Scarlett Johansson after the actress expressed concerns about an artificial voice for ChatGPT that sounds similar to her own. This was reported by Reuters.

Recently, OpenAI introduced new audio tools, one of which was Sky’s voice in ChatGPT. Users immediately noticed its resemblance to the voice of a movie actress. After a lot of people drew attention to the situation, it became known that OpenAI was suspending the use of Sky’s voice.

Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson said that she was shocked by the situation and was “forced to hire a lawyer.” She said that last year she received an offer from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to provide the audio function for ChatGPT. However, she eventually refused to participate in the project.

At the same time, Sam Altman emphasized that Sky’s voice “does not belong to Scarlett Johansson, and it was never intended to sound like her voice.”

Now, the SAG-AFTRA guild, which represents 160,000 entertainment and media professionals around the world, has expressed gratitude to the actress for her response to the situation.

“We thank Ms. Johansson for speaking out on this issue of crucial importance to all SAG-AFTRA members. We share in her concerns and fully support her right to have clarity and transparency regarding the voice used,” said a representative of the guild.

As you know, SAG-AFTRA has played an important role in reaching agreements with Hollywood studios to increase wages and protect actors from the use of artificial intelligence.