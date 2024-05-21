Actress Scarlett Johansson said she was “forced to hire a lawyer” to demand the removal of an artificial intelligence voice for ChatGPT that sounded too much like her own. This was reported by Bloomberg.

In her statement, she said that in September she received an offer from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to voice the audio function for ChatGPT. But she decided not to participate in the project “after much thought and for personal reasons.”

“He told me that he felt that by my voicing the system, I could bridge the gap between tech companies and creatives…” the actress noted.

Recently, OpenAI released new audio tools, one of which was Sky’s voice in ChatGPT. Many users noticed its resemblance to Scarlett Johansson’s voice. The actress also said she was shocked.

“When I heard the released demo, I was shocked, angered and in disbelief that Mr. Altman would pursue a voice that sounded so eerily similar to mine,” emphasized the movie star.

At the same time, Sam Altman said in a statement that Sky’s voice “is not Scarlett Johansson’s, and it was never intended to resemble hers.”

“We are sorry to Ms. Johansson that we didn’t communicate better,” added OpenAI CEO.

The day before, it became known that OpenAI is suspending the use of Sky’s voice in ChatGPT to respond to public concerns.