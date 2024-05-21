During the online presentation of Next Level. AI Incredible online presentation, ASUS announced a new generation of computers with artificial intelligence. Its first representative is the laptop ASUS Vivobook S 15 (S5507), which is also a Copilot+ computer. Its price starts at $1299.

“With the launch of our first Copilot+ computer, we are ushering in a new era of personal computing. The release of our first computer on the Snapdragon X Elite platform is an important milestone for us. We believe that such devices are the future of the consumer PC market and will fundamentally change the way we work, learn, create and play,” said ASUS Co-Chairman S.Y. Hsu, speaking at the presentation.

ASUS Vivobook S 15 is the first ASUS computer to be powered by the Snapdragon X Elite processor platform. It has a 12-core Qualcomm Oryon CPU and Qualcomm Adreno GPU, as well as a built-in Qualcomm Hexagon NPU with 45 trillion operations per second for accelerated local AI processing.

The laptop supports up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X 8448 MHz RAM, and features a high-speed PCIe 4.0 SSD with up to 1 TB of storage capacity.

According to the company, the 70Wh battery provides up to 18 hours of productive battery life or entertainment, and supports fast charging and ASUS USB-C Easy Charge technology for charging from virtually any power adapter.

It also features a 15.6-inch ASUS Lumina OLED display with a 3K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, certified to the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 standard, which occupies 89% of the panel area, has a response time of 0.2 ms and reproduces 100% of the DCI-P3 cinematic color space. The laptop is also equipped with a Harman Kardon-certified audio system.

Backed by a powerful hardware platform, ASUS Vivobook S 15 supports advanced Copilot+ features such as Windows Studio effects that enhance lighting and eliminate noise during video calls in portrait mode. In addition, the device offers Live Captions, which generates subtitles in real time with high accuracy, and Cocreator, which allows users to turn their own sketches into real works of art.

In addition, the ASUS Vivobook S 15 is the first device to offer the exclusive ASUS StoryCube app, which is powered by AI and provides users with a way to manage all their digital assets to sort, edit, and export raw footage.

The Vivobook S 15 is designed with an ultra-thin 14.7 mm all-metal body and weighs 1.42 kg. The keyboard has a single-zone RGB backlight that can be personalized with Dynamic Lighting in Windows 11 to create different effects. There is also a separate Copilot key for quick access to AI tools.

The laptop is also equipped with a wide range of interface ports, including two USB4 ports with fast charging, 4K display and data transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps, as well as two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, a microSD card reader and a combo audio jack. ​ ​

The Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 Wi-Fi 7 wireless module delivers data transfer speeds of up to 5.8 Gbps, which is 4.8 times faster than Wi-Fi 6, ensuring uninterrupted online streaming, convenient task completion, and lightning-fast file downloads.

The company notes that the release of the new Vivobook S 15 marks a significant step forward in artificial intelligence computing.