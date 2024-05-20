OpenAI is suspending the use of Sky’s voice in ChatGPT to respond to public concerns. This was written by engineer Tibor Blaho on the X platform.

According to him, 400 voice and screen actors auditioned, which led to the final selection of five different voices to be used in ChatGPT.

These are Breeze, Cove, Ember, Juniper, and Sky voices. According to the engineer, the actors received above-market remuneration, and their identities are kept secret.

“ОThe chosen actors recorded in San Francisco, and their voices were launched in ChatGPT in September 2023, with ongoing collaboration for future enhancements,” Tibor Blaho clarified.

It is worth noting that many netizens have noticed Sky’s resemblance to Scarlett Johansson’s voice. However, the engineer assures that Sky is not an imitation of the famous actress.