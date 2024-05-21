Acer announced a new laptop based on the Copilot+ platform – Acer Swift 14 AI. The device was created in close cooperation with Microsoft and Qualcomm. The laptop will go on sale in Ukraine in early September 2024 with an expected starting price of UAH 55,999.

The Swift 14 AI will have two variants, using Snapdragon X Plus and Elite processors with a built-in Adreno graphics card with 3.8 teraflops of performance and a Qualcomm Hexagon neural processor that can perform up to 45 trillion operations per second.

The device is equipped with LPDDR5X-8533 RAM modules with a total capacity of up to 32 GB and an SSD drive with a capacity of up to 1 TB with NVMe PCIe Gen 4 interface.

Just like any other device on the Copilot+ platform, Swift 14 AI is optimized for AI. It has a Recall feature that can help users quickly find anything they’ve seen on their computer. There is also a Live Captions simultaneous translation tool and a Cocreate tool for generative artificial intelligence functions.

The laptop in both configurations has a 14.5-inch display based on an IPS matrix with a resolution of 2560 × 1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The devices will also be available in a touchscreen version.

Also, to increase the usable area of this display, the developers used an approach called edge-to-edge. The screen has been certified to meet the strict requirements of the TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe 2.0 standard, which regulates the protection of user’s eyesight from the harmful effects of blue light.

The laptop is equipped with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity. They provide data transmission at speeds up to 5.8 Gbps, with a maximum network delay of less than 2 ms. In addition, the device has several connectors, including two USB Type-C ports and two USB 3.2 Type-A ports.

Among other things, the Acer Swift 14 AI has a 1440p QHD infrared webcam with a three-microphone system and a privacy curtain. The laptop also supports Windows Hello security, which provides secure login by recognizing the user’s face or biometric features.

According to Acer, environmental friendliness remains one of the company’s top priorities in the development of new generation products, so the Swift 14 AI laptop is made from recycled plastic and comes in a fully recyclable package.