In its time, the 1955 Citroen DS became one of the automotive legends of France and the ideological founder of a separate premium brand DS Automobiles, which today uses similar ideas in the development of its own models: luxury and comfort, modern technology, and exquisite design.

It seems that DS Automobiles has already gained some experience and is now ready to go one step further – to create a true successor to the 1955 DS car, Carscoops magazine writes.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The first and most interesting thing is that the successor to the DS 1955 may be an electric vehicle – in line with current European trends and the innovative spirit of DS Automobiles. We can expect to see the STLA Medium or STLA Large platform and a 98 kWh battery with a projected range of up to 700 km. This leads to the second thing: if we take the platform from the electric crossover Peugeot E-3008 as a basis, we can predict the emergence of versions with front-wheel drive or even all-wheel drive and two electric motors with a total capacity of about 320 “horses”.

And finally, the third: earlier there was information about the launch of eight new electric vehicles from the Stellantis concern and DS Automobiles (part of the concern) in the period from 2024 to 2026. It looks like the successor to the iconic 1955 DS “Goddess” may be among these cars and appear as early as 2025, just in time for the anniversary of the original 1955 DS model.