The page of Project Hover, the first game from Ukrainian outsourcing studio Ulysses Graphics, has been launched on Steam. It will be available in early access, but the release date is still unknown.

The day before, Ulysses Graphics also published a video with the game’s gameplay designer.

Project Hover is an anti-gravity arcade racing game with multiplayer and single player campaign, in which each player can both lose their own hover and win another player’s hover in Full Loot PvP mode.

The developers say that they plan to finish the game within 6-9 months after the release in early access. During this time, Ulysses Graphics wants to add 9 Hoovers, 3 tracks, multiplayer custom modes with basic gameplay features, and a single player game with bots and progress.