FILM.UA Group is already working on a film adaptation of the Ukrainian cartoon Mavka. The Forest Song”. The film will delve deeper into Ukrainian folklore and offer a more “intricate” image of the mythological hero. This was reported by Variety.

“The plot and even the character will differ from the animation. ‘Forest Song’ was based on our mythology and the work of Ukrainian poetess Lesya Ukrainka, but we had to reinvent the character for the family audience. Now, we will be able to bring it all back to how it was in the legends: more mysterious and thrilling,” said producer Anna Eliseeva.

Iryna Kostiuk, who will also produce the film with Anna Eliseeva, said that although it was a big challenge for them to make a film during the war, they had already learned to adapt to all the obstacles. She also noted that their biggest goal was to export Ukrainian culture to the whole world.

It is also known that the film will no longer have age restrictions as in the case of the cartoon, so the new Mavka will be able to use scarier, more thrilling elements, but the film will also have room for an even more “intense” love story.

The animated film Mavka. The Forest Song, which premiered on March 2, 2023, according to Variety, has already grossed more than $21 million and has been shown in 148 countries around the world.

In addition to the new film, the story will also get an animated sequel and an animated series.