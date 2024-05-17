Neuralink is looking for another patient to implant a brain chip. He will be the second person to undergo such an operation. Elon Musk announced that he is accepting applications from potential candidates.

“Neuralink is accepting applications for the second participant. This is our Telepathy cybernetic brain implant that allows you to control your phone and computer just by thinking,” he wrote on the X platform.

In addition, he shared a short Neuralink video about Nolan Arbaugh, the first patient with a Neuralink chip. In the video, he says that the implantation of the chip has completely changed the way he lives.

The Neuralink chip was implanted in the first patient in January this year. A month later, it became known that he had recovered and could mentally control a computer mouse. Soon after, a video of Nolan Arbaugh playing chess with the power of thought was also released.

However, it was recently discovered that the implanted chip had mechanical problems shortly after the surgery. A few weeks after the surgery, some of the threads to the chip’s electrodes became disconnected, causing the device to malfunction.

Neuralink said it compensated for this with a series of software fixes that “resulted in rapid and sustained improvement.”