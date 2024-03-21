Neuralink showed an impressive video of the first patient to be implanted with a brain chip. In the video, a man moves the cursor on the screen with his mind to play computer chess.

In the video, the patient said that his name is Nolan Arbaugh and he is 29 years old. After an accident about eight years ago, he was paralyzed from the shoulders down.

In January of this year, it became known that Neuralink has implanted a brain chip in a human for the first time. According to Elon Musk, the chip allows you to control a phone or computer, and through them almost any device, with the power of thought.

Later, in February, the billionaire announced that the first patient implanted with Neuralink’s brain chip had fully recovered and could mentally control a computer mouse.

The businessman has big ambitions for Neuralink, saying that it will facilitate the rapid surgical implementation of his chips to treat diseases such as obesity, depression, schizophrenia, and more.

Last year, it became known that the startup had received approval from an independent supervisory committee to begin recruiting participants for the first trial of a brain implant for patients with paralysis.