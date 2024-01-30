Neuralink has implanted a brain chip in a human for the first time. This was announced by Elon Musk on the X platform.

“The first human received an implant from Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well,” the billionaire shared.

He also added that the results of the work look promising. In a separate tweet, Elon Musk announced that Neuralink’s first product was named Telepathy.

According to him, the chip allows you to control a phone or computer, and through them almost any device, with the power of thought.

“Initial users will be those who have lost the use of their limbs,” Elon Musk emphasized

Last fall, it became known that the startup had received approval from an independent supervisory committee to begin recruiting participants for the first trial of a brain implant for patients with paralysis.

Last spring, the company announced that it had received approval for the first human clinical trial of brain implants from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).