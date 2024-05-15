Ukrainian studio Game Labs has announced that its multiplayer shooter A Twisted Path to Renown, which recently received a page on Steam, will be released in early access on June 6.

The developers say that players can expect new crafted rifles, including the new Vanguard ’71, new military and gang factions, reimagined and realistic ammunition ballistics, updated blood splatter, added invulnerability on appearance, and numerous overall game improvements.

New bosses will also appear in random areas throughout the game world, so keep your eyes peeled because you never know when you’ll run into one.

To make sure you don’t miss the release of A Twisted Path to Renown, you can add the game to your Steam wishlist.

The developers from Game Labs also said that they still have a lot of content that is ready in one form or another and should be released in the near future.

In particular, they are still working on the Homestead mode, in which the player will develop their settlement, engage in logistics, trade, etc.

In general, there are many more updates to come, and the developers have prospects for the game’s development for years to come.