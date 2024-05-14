Microsoft has released a list of games that will be added to the Xbox/PC Game Pass catalog in the second half of May 2024 – the so-called “second wave.”

Available now:

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Cloud, Console, PC)

The classic adventure game promised in the last announcement is back on Game Pass. This is not a remake, but the original version, but unfortunately, it is not available in the Ukrainian store (and thus in Game Pass).

Coming soon to Game Pass

Chants of Sennaar (Cloud, Console, PC) – May 15

An adventure game whose gameplay is based on solving puzzles and mini-games for translating fictional languages, with elements of stealth.

EA Sports NHL 24 (Cloud) EA Play – May 16

The latest installment of the famous hockey simulator from Electronic Arts.

Immortals of Aveum (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – May 16

A single-player first-person shooter with magic. Immortals of Aveum was released last year and received mixed reviews and low sales.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – May 21

The most high-profile project in this announcement. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is a highly anticipated adventure game, a sequel to the famous Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, will be included in the Game Pass catalog on the day of release.

Galacticare (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – May 23

Galacticare, a construction simulator… of a galactic hospital, will also appear in the catalog on the day of its release.

Hauntii (Cloud, Console, PC) – May 23

An adventure game about a “naive ghost”, Hauntii has a unique hand-drawn art style. It is also included in the Game Pass catalog on the day of release.

Moving Out 2 (Cloud, Console, PC) – May 28

A game about organizing a move and transporting things, Moving Out 2 is a sequel to the 2021 game, the gameplay of which is a mixture of strategy, puzzle, and party games.

Humanity (Cloud, Console, PC) – May 30

A puzzle platformer with real-time strategy elements, the player has to guide a crowd of people and help them reach the goal.

Lords of the Fallen (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – May 30

A Polish role-playing game in the soulslike genre, a sequel to the 2014 game of the same name.

Firework (PC) – June 4

A Chinese horror-puzzler in which a rookie policeman investigates a closed case of a massacre in a remote mountain village.

Rolling Hills (Cloud, Console, PC) – June 4

A simulator of a rural restaurant where a robot chef prepares sushi.

Also, please note that on May 31, the Game Pass catalog will be left by Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Farworld Pioneers, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle, Pac-man Museum Plus, Little Witch in the Woods and Railway Empire II.