Microsoft has released a list of games that will be added to the Xbox/PC Game Pass catalog in early May 2024.

Available now:

Have A Nice Death (Cloud, Console, PC)

A 2D roguelike where you play as the overworked Death, whose subordinates went on a rampage, ruining his vacation plans.

Coming soon to Game Pass

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, PC) – May 2

The famous adventure game that was released in 2013 and received a Definitive Edition “remaster” a year later is the tenth in the global Tomb Raider series and the first in the latest Survivor trilogy.

Kona II: Brume (Cloud, Console, PC) – May 7

Sequel to the first-person interactive adventure game set in a mining town in northern Canada in 1970.



Little Kitty, Big City (Cloud, Console, PC) – 9 травня

Гра-пісочниця у відкритому світі про пригоди кошеня у великому місті. Little Kitty, Big City потрапляє до каталогу Xbox/PC Game Pass у день релізу.



Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Cloud, Console, PC) – May 14

The classic adventure game is returning to Game Pass. Apparently, it is not a remake that was released recently, but the original version.

In addition, Microsoft once again reminds that at the end of April, the Xbox/PC Game Pass and EA Play catalogs already included Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and The Rewinder, a 2D puzzle game inspired by traditional Chinese folklore.

Please also note that on May 15, the catalog will be left by Eastern Exorcist, Eiyuden Chronicle Rising, Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2, Ghostlore, Just Cause 4 Reloaded, Norco, SD Gundam Battle Alliance та Supraland Six Inches Under.