The PC version of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is not available in countries without a PlayStation Network. That’s why Steam and other stores are refunding customers’ money. This was reported by EuroGamer.

The day before, Sony withdrew Helldiver 2 from sale in 177 countries after the game required PlayStation Network to log in.

The game will be released on May 16, and many users have already pre-ordered it. However, now stores are starting to refund users from these 177 countries.

So far, there have been no official statements from Sony, Steam, or Sucker Punch developers regarding the game’s restrictions in certain countries.

Earlier, Sony announced that Ghost of Tsushima will be the first PlayStation game on PC to receive trophy support.