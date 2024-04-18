Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is coming to PC very soon – on May 16. Ahead of this, PlayStation shared its technical requirements and said that this will be their first PC game to get the PlayStation overlay.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut utilizes the new PlayStation overlay, which includes your friends list, trophies, settings, and PlayStation profile. The overlay will be available on Windows and can be accessed from the game menu or by pressing Shift + F1.

With the new overlay, players will be able to receive the same trophies as on PlayStation, and the game will also support achievements on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Thanks to the cross-play support, players in Legends mode on PC will be able to team up with players on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles and use in-game voice chat to communicate. To do this, you will need to log in to your PlayStation Network account to access Legends mode.

In addition, Nixxes Software shared the technical requirements of the PC port of Ghost of Tsushima. The game will require 75 GB of free space and 16 GB of RAM, and to play at 60 FPS in 1080p, you will need an Intel Core i5-8600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 5600 XT.