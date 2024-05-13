Apple is close to signing an agreement with OpenAI to use ChatGPT technology in the iPhone. Bloomberg reports this with reference to knowledgeable sources.

According to them, the parties are finalizing the terms of the agreement on the use of ChatGPT features in iOS 18, the next iPhone operating system.

The agreement with OpenAI will allow Apple to offer the popular chatbot as part of a series of new AI features it plans to announce next month.

In April, Bloomberg reported on the intensification of negotiations with OpenAI. However, there is no guarantee that the deal will be announced in the near future.

In addition, Apple held talks with Google about licensing its Gemini chatbot. These negotiations have not yet led to a deal, but they are ongoing.

Recently, it also became known that Apple acquired Datakalab, a French startup that focuses on artificial intelligence and works with computer vision technology. The deal was finalized in December last year. Before that, the company employed 10 to 20 people.