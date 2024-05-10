Apple will use the M2 Ultra processor for data centers to power artificial intelligence features that will be introduced in operating system updates this year. This was reported by Bloomberg.

The company will use the M2 Ultra processor from last year’s Mac Studio and Mac Pro, which will be redesigned to work in servers. It is also reported that Apple is already considering future versions of the M4 processor-based data center enhancements.

The servers will be used for generative AI functions, summarizing long texts, and creating long responses to messages or emails.

At the same time, simpler AI functions, such as summarizing missed notifications or messages, will be performed directly on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac’s own hardware.

Nevertheless, Apple does not plan to use only its own facilities for the operation of artificial intelligence through the cloud. In the future, the company will also turn to third parties, just as it did with iCloud and other cloud services.

“We have our own data center capacity and then we use capacity from third parties. It’s a model that has worked well for us historically, and we plan to continue along the same lines going forward,” Chief Financial Officer Luka Masters said during the financial report.

Earlier, the company also announced its plans to produce its own chips as part of Project ACDC (Apple Chips in Data Center).