Apple is working on its own chips for data centers to run artificial intelligence software. Reuters reports this with reference to the Wall Street Journal.

The project is codenamed Project ACDC (Apple Chips in Data Center) and aims to leverage the company’s expertise in chip design for its server infrastructure.

The project has reportedly been in the works for several years, but sources familiar with the matter are unsure whether it will ever be publicly disclosed.

At the same time, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman wrote in X that the project has been canceled and that, in his opinion, the company will not return to developing its own chips because it is expensive.