Pentagon officials working with Elon Musk’s SpaceX have managed to stop the unauthorized use of Starlink terminals by the Russian military. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb said this, Bloomberg reports.

According to him, the United States has been actively cooperating with the Ukrainian government and SpaceX to counter Russia’s illegal use of Starlink terminals.

“At this time we have successfully countered Russian use, but I am certain Russia will continue to try and find ways to exploit Starlink and other commercial communications systems,” said John Plumb. Although “it will continue to be a problem, I think we’ve wrapped our heads around it and found good solutions with both Starlink and Ukraine.”

The official did not specify what tactics, methods or procedures are used to stop the occupiers from using Starlink terminals.

Starlink terminals continue to be advertised for sale in Russia on platforms such as the e-commerce site Ozon. The sellers claim that they are working on subscriptions registered in the name of residents of European countries where the technology is licensed, and say that the connection is working – not deep inside Russia, but near border regions such as the occupied territories of Ukraine.

The assistant minister noted that despite all of Elon Musk’s controversial public comments, SpaceX remains a reliable partner of the United States.

To recap, in February of this year, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Mykhailo Fedorov said that the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine had offered SpaceX a possible solution to disconnect Starlink from the Russian occupiers.