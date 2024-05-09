Meta has introduced new generative AI features for advertisers on its platforms. The updates will be rolled out later this year and will include full image and text generation, TechRadar reports.

In addition to automating the ad creation process, Meta also claims that GenAI features will help improve ad performance by offering more creative variations.

The most attractive addition will be Meta’s image generation tool, which will offer advertisers the ability to create images based on previously created content.

The tool has text overlay capabilities and a handy image expansion feature to make it easier to customize the image’s aspect ratio.

Meta also offers a text generation tool. Advertisers can use it to automatically generate headlines and body copy variations.

The new GenAI tools will be integrated into the Advantage+ creative group in Ads Manager along with other existing features.

At the same time, the company announced its intention to expand Meta Verified for Business to Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Peru, France, and Italy. The Verified subscription will be launched on Facebook and Instagram, and soon on WhatsApp.

The basic Standard plan costs $14.99 per month and provides a verified user badge, higher search rankings, imitation protection, the ability to add image links, and access to customer support. Plus, Premium, and Max plans were also added for $44.99, $119.99, and $349.99 per month.

The more expensive plans include additional features such as links in videos, employee impersonation protection, and customized messaging chats. Full feature and pricing details, including post-implementation pricing, are available on Meta’s website.