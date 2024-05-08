During the presentation on May 7, Apple introduced a new 13-inch iPad Air, powerful iPad Pro with a new M4 chip. At the same time, it became known that the regular iPad has become cheaper.

Now the company is asking $349 for the basic 10-inch iPad with 64 GB of storage and Wi-Fi only, which is $100 less than the cost of the tablet when it was first released.

For this money, buyers will get a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, A14 Bionic chip, a 12MP front camera, and a main camera that supports 4K video recording. In addition, the tablet also has support for Apple Pencil 2, Apple Pencil (USB-C), and the Magic Keyboard Folio.