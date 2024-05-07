Apple has officially presented two new iPad Airs. One of them is a familiar 11-inch tablet and a completely new 13-inch tablet.

Both tablets received the M2 processor and, according to the company, they will be 50% faster than the previous generation iPad Air with M1 processors and 3 times faster than the Air with the A12 Bionic chip.

During the presentation, John Ternus, senior vice president of engineering, said that the company is rethinking the role of iPad Air in the tablet lineup. He noted that it was designed by Apple to provide users with as many features as possible from the iPad Pro, but at a more affordable price.

Also, the new iPad Air supports the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, which were previously available only for iPad Pro, as well as the new Apple Pencil Pro. Interestingly, you can also order a Ukrainian keyboard from the official Apple website.

Among other things, the new tablets will have at least 128 GB of storage with a maximum capacity of up to 1 TB, a Touch ID fingerprint scanner, Liquid Retina displays, Wi-Fi 6E, stereo speakers, and 4 colors.

The updated tablets also received an ultra-wide 12-megapixel front-facing camera, which is now located along the horizontal edge of the iPad Air.

At the back, the tablet will also have a 12-megapixel wide camera that can shoot 4K video with 240fps slow motion.

During the presentation of the tablets, artificial intelligence was also mentioned. The new iPad Airs are equipped with a 16-core neural processor, which, according to Apple, is 40% faster than the M1. At the same time, the tablets received a machine learning accelerator in the CPU and GPU.

The price for the basic 11-inch iPad Air model in the US starts at $599, and for the 13-inch model – $799. Both tablets are already available for pre-order and will be delivered on May 15.