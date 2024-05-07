The range of the new Mercedes-Benz CLE model is gradually expanding: first, a coupe was presented and only the first hints of a convertible were made, then a powerful AMG version appeared. And now the first and the second have been combined – we meet the Mercedes CLE53 AMG Cabriolet, which will debut just in time for the start of the summer season.

Living up to its name, the Mercedes CLE53 AMG Cabriolet has an open body with a soft-top roof that can be black, gray or red. The roof can be folded or unfolded at speeds up to 60 km/h in just 20 seconds. In addition, the Mercedes CLE53 AMG Cabriolet version stands out with sporty cues: extended air intakes in the front bumper, an air channel on the hood, and a rear bumper with a diffuser.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

However, the most important differences relate to technology. After all, the Mercedes CLE53 AMG offers a 3-liter 6-cylinder turbocharged engine with 449 hp, which develops 560 Nm of torque or even 600 Nm with the function of a short-term increase in turbine pressure. There’s also a 48-volt starter-generator that kicks in at the start of the drive and can deliver 23 hp of power and 205 Nm of torque.

Add a 9-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system, and you get 0-100 km/h acceleration in 4.4 seconds and 250 km/h top speed. Or even better if you order additional AMG packages (of course, paid) – 4.2 seconds and 270 km/h, respectively.

It’s worth noting that in the case of the Mercedes CLE53 AMG Cabriolet, the power increase was not the only thing. After all, the car also received a sporty AMG suspension, high-performance AMG brakes, and swivel rear wheels.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The interior of the new Mercedes CLE53 AMG Cabriolet features a 12.3-inch instrument cluster display and a central 11.9-inch display that tilts to avoid glare in the sun – a feature of the open Mercedes CLE version and an example of care for the driver and passengers. A similar example is the retractable deflectors to reduce drafts in the cabin when driving with the roof open, as well as the “air scarf” system that supplies warm air through holes in the front seat headrests.

Sales of the Mercedes CLE53 AMG Cabriolet will start soon. The exact price will be announced at the time of the launch.