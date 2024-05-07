Nintendo announced in X that it will make an announcement about the successor to the Switch game console during this fiscal year, which ends in March 2025.

The company also announced that it will hold a Nintendo Direct presentation in June, which will not mention the new console. The presentation will focus on games that will be released on Nintendo Switch in the second half of 2024.

This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo. We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015. We will be holding a Nintendo Direct… — 任天堂株式会社（企業広報・IR） (@NintendoCoLtd) May 7, 2024

“This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo. We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015. We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation,” Nintendo said on X.

Earlier, Brazilian journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe reported that the expected release of the Nintendo Switch 2 game console could be postponed to early 2025.