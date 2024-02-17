The expected release of the Nintendo Switch 2 game console may be postponed to early 2025. Brazilian journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe shared information from five different sources in a recent OX do Controlle video suggesting that the console’s launch has been postponed from its original date of 2024. These sources also reported that the development of games for Nintendo Switch 2 is ongoing, and its debut is expected in the first quarter of 2025.

Eurogamer and VGC reiterated similar reports, with VGC confirming from multiple sources that Nintendo has informed publishers of the change in launch schedule to Q1 2025. The delay is supposedly to allow the company to expand its lineup of third-party games before the console’s release, potentially repeating the strategy of launching the original Switch console, which was announced a year before its release.

Despite the absence of official confirmation from Nintendo, Eurogamer confirms the speculation about the delay of the Nintendo Switch 2 release, noting that the postponement to the beginning of next year is intended to support the console launch with a wider range of games.

Nintendo continues to remain silent on the matter, with President Shuntaro Furukawa confirming that the company will focus on the current Switch model as its core business until 2024. However, as Nintendo’s next fiscal year extends to April 2025, the console’s launch within this timeframe remains possible.

Industry experts, including Dr. Serkan Toto of Kantan Games, suggest that the new console could cost $400, which is $100 more than the Switch’s launch price, and game prices could potentially match the $70 standard for current-generation consoles.