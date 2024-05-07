New statistics from Counterpoint show that iPhone 15 Pro Max is the leader among the best-selling smartphones in the first quarter of 2024. It accounts for 4.4% of the total market.

The top 5 also includes the iPhone 15, 15 Pro, and 14, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra rounds out the top five with 1.9% of the market.

The list also includes the iPhone 15 Plus, which was ranked 8th, and several other Galaxy devices – A15 5G, A54, S24, and A34.

Interestingly, 7 out of 10 smartphones are from the premium price category and cost from $600. Analysts explain this trend by the fact that buyers want the best smartphones so that they don’t need to change them more often.

They also predict that in the future, the top 10 most popular smartphones will gain a larger share of total smartphone sales as OEMs focus on smaller portfolios with premium features, including generative AI.

According to Counterpoin statistics, iPhone 14 Pro was the best-selling smartphone of 2023, and the top 10 included seven different Apple models.