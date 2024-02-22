7 out of 10 best-selling smartphones in 2023 were iPhones. Apple smartphones took the first 7 positions in the respective ranking. This is evidenced by the statistics of Counterpoint Research.

The best-selling smartphone in 2023 was the iPhone 14. It accounted for 3.9% of all smartphones sold last year. Half of these sales were recorded in the United States and China.

In addition to Apple, the list includes Samsung, which took the 8th, 9th, and 10th positions, two of which are different models of the Galaxy A14 with 4G and 5G.

Despite the fact that Apple’s new smartphone was released in late September, this did not prevent the three models from taking 5th, 6th, and 7th place. The iPhone 15 Pro Max accounts for 1.7% of all smartphones, and the 15 and 15 Pro – 1.4% each.

This is the first time that Apple smartphones have been able to take 7 out of 10 positions in the list of the best-selling smartphones of the year. At the same time, these 10 smartphones account for 20% of all smartphones sold.