In order to complement the new iPad Pro and iPad Air, Apple also introduced new tablet accessories, including the Apple Pencil Pro.

Pencil Pro has received a set of new features that were already available in previous models. Among the new features is an additional sensor in the body that can detect the squeezing of the Apple Pencil, which can be used to open the tool palette.

Inside the Pencil Pro, for the first time, a linear motion drive has been installed, which will confirm the user’s actions with a vibration. Another innovation is Find My support to make Apple Pencil Pro easier to find.

Apple Pencil Pro has also received an updated gyroscope and with it support for body rotation, which will change the orientation of the curly pen and brush tools.

Sales of the Apple Pencil Pro in the United States have started today, its price is $129, and the first customers will be able to buy it on May 15.