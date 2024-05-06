NVIDIA will offer only GeForce RTX 5090 this year

NVIDIA intends to introduce next-generation desktop graphics cards based on Blackwell architecture by the end of this year. Previously, the developers were supposed to offer top models of the new GeForce RTX 50xx line by the end of this year. However, judging by the updated information that Moore’s Law is Dead managed to get from its sources, it is likely that by the end of 2024, NVIDIA will limit itself to the release of the series’ flagship, the GeForce RTX 5090. The general lineup will be formed in 2025.

However, even the introduction of GeForce RTX 5090 will allow us to evaluate the architectural features, technical potential, and pricing policy for future graphics solutions. One of the reasons for the slow transition to the next graphics generation is NVIDIA’s desire to allow the company to sell its stock of GeForce RTX 40 graphics cards. Moreover, this approach will allow the company to focus on AI accelerators, which are currently in great demand and generate much higher revenues.

One way or another, we can most likely expect certain announcements at Computex 2024, which will take place in early June this year. However, the realistic timeframe for the launch of Blackwell graphics cards is the fourth quarter of this year (October-December).