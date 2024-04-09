NVIDIA partners expect the announcement of a new line of GeForce RTX 50 graphics cards in the fourth quarter of this year. The company has already demonstrated powerful computers based on Blackwell architecture chips, and now it is time for gaming solutions.

The current GeForce RTX 40 lineup is now fully formed. After the launch of the accelerated versions of RTX 40 SUPER graphics cards in January, there are virtually no gaps left in the series that developers should fill. So, obviously, attention will be focused on the next generation solutions.

At the end of the year. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) April 4, 2024

The user kopite7kimi, who is usually accurate in his predictions regarding NVIDIA announcements, assured in a recent tweet that desktop models based on Blackwell architecture will appear by the end of this year. The first graphics adapters of the RTX 50 line are likely to be top-of-the-line solutions – GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080.

According to previous leaks, the flagship model will use a GB202 GPU and 512-bit memory bus. At the same time, the GPU in the maximum configuration will have 192 Streaming Multiprocessors (SM) with 24,576 calculators. GeForce RTX 5080 will probably be based on GB203, which has half the number of functional modules (96 SM, 12,888 CUDA). The same kopite7kimi previously mentioned the use of GDDR7 memory.

It should be noted that this is only preliminary information about the upcoming GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards. However, in terms of timing, it is really time for NVIDIA to update its line of desktop graphics cards. As a reminder, the GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 models were introduced at the end of September 2022. If we maintain a two-year update cycle for discrete graphics, then the appearance of Blackwell in the second half of the fall seems logical.

We can talk about the upcoming announcement not only based on leaks from unofficial sources. Recently, NVIDIA used the moment of the solar eclipse for a short but quite eloquent teaser with the hashtag #Eclipse2024. Judging by the number of shares, there are already a lot of people who want to see the updated NVIDIA graphics lineup.