Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple is cutting Vision Pro shipments forecasts for 2024 and 2025 because demand in the US market has fallen sharply.

The company has reduced its projected shipments for 2024 to 400-450 thousand units from the initial 700-800 thousand. Due to falling demand in the US, Apple is taking a more conservative view of demand in other markets.

In addition, Kuo also notes that the company is adjusting its plan for the production of head-mounted displays. Therefore, a new headset model may not appear in 2025, although its appearance was previously predicted for the fourth quarter of next year.

Earlier, Ming-Chi Kuo also reported that only 1% of Vision Pro owners returned the headset, 20% of them simply could not figure out how the device works.