Sony has announced what games will be available to PS Plus subscribers in April. This month, the following games will be available:

Immortals of Aveum | PS5

A magical action game from the former developers of the Call of Duty series. The game didn’t get a good start and went almost unnoticed, but players are praising the dynamic gameplay and interesting magic.

Minecraft Legends | PS4, PS5

The old world from a new angle, this time in the action strategy genre. The game offers to explore the world, gather an army, and lead the battle against the piglins.

Skul: The Hero Slayer | PS4

A good roguelike platformer published by Neowiz. Unlike other games of the genre, the protagonist here finds new heads instead of new weapons, and by putting them on, he gains the skills of their dead owners. The game is not creepy, but colorful and fun.

In addition, a mega set for Overwatch 2 will be available for PS Plus subscribers. The set will include a legendary beekeeper costume for Sigma, a legendary Art Deco costume for Symmetra, seven epic skins, and five level passes for the Battle Pass.