According to a report by Reuters and Ipsos, most Americans believe that China is using ByteDance’s TikTok to shape public opinion in the United States.

The results of the two-day survey showed that 58% of respondents believe that China is using the platform to influence the opinions of US citizens, while another 13% disagree with this statement. The rest were unsure or did not have an answer.

Also, 50% of Americans support blocking the Chinese social network, while 32% were against such actions. About 6 out of 10 respondents aged 40 and older support the ban, compared to 4 out of 10 aged 18 to 39.

46% of respondents agree that China is spying on Americans through TikTok, despite Beijing’s denials. Another 60% of respondents believe that it is inappropriate for American politicians to use the Chinese social network to advertise their campaigns.

Joe Biden has already signed a law that obliges ByteDance to sell TikTok within a year or the social network will be banned in the United States. Instead, sources in the know say that ByteDance would rather shut down TikTok in the US than sell it.